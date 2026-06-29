1st Circ. Won't Order Judge To Rule On 'Loyalty' Question
By Julie Manganis ( June 29, 2026, 2:16 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit declined a request by three federal worker unions to formally order a Massachusetts district judge to pick up the pace in ruling on their challenge to a Trump administration policy asking job applicants for their views on the president's agenda, something the plaintiffs are calling an unlawful "loyalty" question....
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