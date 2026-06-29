Wayne-Sanderson Says Wage Claims Blocked By $70M Deal
By Matthew Perlman ( June 29, 2026, 9:33 PM EDT) -- Wayne-Sanderson urged a Maryland federal court to enforce nearly $70 million in settlements the poultry processor reached with workers and to block dozens of individuals who are suing or threatening to sue in Alabama state court alleging wage suppression....
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