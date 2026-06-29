No Coverage For Bank's $240M Overdraft Deal, Insurers Say

By Hope Patti ( June 29, 2026, 6:27 PM EDT) -- A group of insurers doesn't owe coverage to Truist Bank for a $240 million settlement of a consumer class action stemming from its predecessor's overdraft charges, the carriers told a North Carolina federal court, saying the deal doesn't constitute "damages" as defined by the policies....
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