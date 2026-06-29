IT Co. TPx Communications Hits Ch. 11 With $1.1B In Debt
By Ben Zigterman ( June 29, 2026, 11:55 AM EDT) -- Information technology services provider TPx Communications filed for Chapter 11 protection Monday in a Texas bankruptcy court with a restructuring support agreement backed by the holders of the majority of its $1.1 billion in debt....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.