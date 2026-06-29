Former FirstEnergy CEO Escapes SEC Fraud Suit
By Jessica Corso ( June 29, 2026, 6:51 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's lawsuit against the former CEO of FirstEnergy Corp. has been thrown out by an Ohio federal judge who said the agency's securities fraud claims attempt to "enforce a disclosure regime where none presently exists."...
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