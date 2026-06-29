Ye Nears Deal To End Ex-Assistant's Sexual Harassment Suit

By Craig Clough ( June 29, 2026, 3:47 PM EDT) -- The rapper formerly known as Kanye West has reached a settlement-in-principle with a former assistant who accused him of sexually harassing her by sending her inappropriate and profane texts and by forcing her to watch him masturbate, attorneys for the parties told a Los Angeles judge Monday. ...
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.