UChicago Instructor Loses Suit Over Review, Grievance Fight

By Lauraann Wood ( June 29, 2026, 9:58 PM EDT) -- A former instructor's dispute over an allegedly improper performance review cannot move forward against the University of Chicago and a Service Employees International Union local because he hasn't raised viable claims over the process that led to his contract nonrenewal, an Illinois federal judge said Monday....
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