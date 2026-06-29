Ex-SVB Exec Concedes 'Excessive Risks' As FDIC Trial Opens
By Dorothy Atkins ( June 29, 2026, 11:48 PM EDT) -- Silicon Valley Bank's former chief financial officer testified Monday during the first day of a California federal bench trial over the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.'s claims that the bank's brass mismanaged its assets, acknowledging under examination SVB took on sustained "excessive risks" under the bank's own definition months before it collapsed....
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