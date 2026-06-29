AstraZeneca To Pay $34M In Texas Kickbacks Settlement

By Hailey Konnath ( June 29, 2026, 8:22 PM EDT) -- AstraZeneca has agreed to pay nearly $34 million to the state of Texas to put to rest allegations the pharmaceutical company gave kickbacks to providers for prescribing its drugs, many of which were covered by the Lone Star State's Medicaid program, according to an announcement made Monday....
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