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How Pfizer Won Fed. Circ. Patent Dispute By 1 Carbon Atom

By Mark Deming and Chad Landmon ( July 14, 2026, 4:57 PM EDT) -- In a precedential June 23 decision in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. v. Pfizer Inc.,[1] the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit held that Enanta's asserted Paxlovid-related claims could not rely on a provisional application that disclosed a C2-C12 alkyl substituent but not the later-claimed C1-C12 variant....

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