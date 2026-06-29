FLRA Union Case Management Rule Struck Down As 'Arbitrary'

By Hailey Konnath ( June 29, 2026, 10:23 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Monday vacated a Federal Labor Relations Authority rule changing its process for handling union representation cases, agreeing with a coalition of unions that the decision to transfer power from the FLRA's regional directors to its members was arbitrary and capricious....
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