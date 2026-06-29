Kalshi's Sports Betting Temporarily Halted In Michigan

By Lauren Berg ( June 29, 2026, 9:30 PM EDT) -- A Michigan judge Monday issued an order temporarily blocking Kalshi from offering sports wagers to residents, as the state's attorney general pursues a lawsuit alleging the prediction market is running an unlicensed online sports betting platform....
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