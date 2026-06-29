House Sends Kids Online Safety Bill To Skeptical Senate

By Allison Grande ( June 29, 2026, 10:42 PM EDT) -- The U.S. House of Representatives on Monday passed legislation to boost online data privacy and safety protections for children and teens, moving the measure along to the U.S. Senate, where key lawmakers have already come out against the proposal for what they say are insufficient mechanisms for holding major technology companies accountable. ...
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