Law Firm Permitted $63M Cannabis Ponzi Scheme, Suit Says
By Emily Sawicki ( June 30, 2026, 4:45 PM EDT) -- The court-appointed receiver for a California cannabis cultivation company at the center of a $63 million Ponzi scheme has filed suit against Murchison & Cumming LLP in Los Angeles federal court, accusing the business litigation firm of looking the other way while a junior associate allowed the fraud conspiracy to continue by ignoring red flags....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.