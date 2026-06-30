Ukraine On The Hook For $71M In Aluminum Plant Feud

By Caroline Simson ( June 30, 2026, 5:50 PM EDT) -- Affiliates of the Russian company Rusal, one of the world's largest aluminum companies, have been awarded $71 million in a dispute with Ukraine stemming from the affiliates' investment in what was once Europe's largest aluminum production plant, the amount a fraction of the more than $1 billion the affiliates had sought....
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