UK 'Minded To Intervene' In Paramount's Warner Bros. Deal
By Tom Fish ( June 30, 2026, 5:02 PM BST) -- The U.K. government warned Tuesday it could interrupt Paramount Skydance's proposed $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery over concerns the deal could reduce media plurality and affect the range of news and entertainment services available to British audiences....
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