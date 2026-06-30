Ex-NC Gov. Faces Deposition Bid In COVID Bar Closure Suit
By Abigail Harrison ( June 30, 2026, 8:12 PM EDT) -- A group of bar owners has asked a North Carolina state court to let it depose former Gov. Roy Cooper and his top health and human services official while in office as it attempts to show COVID-19-era executive orders forcing bar closures violated the owners' constitutional rights....
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