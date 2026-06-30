Judge Says BIA Must Revisit Mont. Tribe's Policing Contract

By Crystal Owens ( June 30, 2026, 5:07 PM EDT) -- A U.S. magistrate judge is recommending that a decision by the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs to deny a Montana tribe's bid to assume the agency's law enforcement operations on its reservation be remanded for reconsideration, saying the agency didn't give valid reasons for rejecting the request....
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