Ga. Justices Pass On Co.'s Challenge To Workers' RICO Suit
By Kelcey Caulder ( July 1, 2026, 7:26 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Supreme Court has declined to hear a construction company's challenge to an appellate ruling that revived a lawsuit from two former human resources directors who claimed they were fired for raising concerns about fraudulent work authorization records....
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