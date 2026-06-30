Cigna, Others Fight Ohio AG's Drug Price-Fixing Suit

By Carla Baranauckas ( June 30, 2026, 6:15 PM EDT) -- Ohio pharmacy benefit managers and their corporate parents urged a federal judge to toss the state's drug price-fixing lawsuit, saying in a series of briefs that the state is trying to skirt federal pleading standards, collapse corporate separateness and stretch Ohio's antitrust law beyond its limits....
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