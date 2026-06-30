Drivers Seek OK Of Deal To End VW Fuel Leak Defect Suit
By Mike Curley ( June 30, 2026, 4:03 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of drivers is asking a New Jersey federal court to grant preliminary approval to a settlement to end two years of litigation alleging Volkswagen Group of America Inc. sold vehicles with faulty suction jet pumps that led to fuel leaks and fire risks....
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