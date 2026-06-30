Cellspin Settles Challenges To Its Patents At PTAB
By Adam Lidgett ( June 30, 2026, 7:36 PM EDT) -- Three companies that challenged a series of Cellspin Soft Inc. patents for publishing data on websites have settled their disputes at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board after the board agreed to review the patents earlier this year....
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