Ex-SVB Exec Defends Bank's Risk Appetite In FDIC Trial

By Dorothy Atkins ( June 30, 2026, 10:27 PM EDT) -- Silicon Valley Bank's ex-chief financial officer defended SVB's risk appetite during a California federal bench trial Tuesday over the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.'s claims the bank's brass mismanaged its assets, testifying SVB consistently received satisfactory regulatory ratings, took action to mitigate risks and received expert advice before SVB collapsed....
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