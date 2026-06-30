Feds Can't Use DEI Order To Block Cities' Funds, Judge Rules

By Ben Adlin ( June 30, 2026, 8:50 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge Monday dealt a blow to President Donald Trump's efforts to restrict federal funds going to cities and counties that promote diversity programming and "gender ideology," ordering the administration to temporarily halt enforcement of two executive orders in several U.S. cities and counties....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.