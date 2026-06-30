Camp Mystic Gets Initial OK To Pay Worker Wages In Ch. 11

By Alex Wittenberg ( June 30, 2026, 2:31 PM EDT) -- A Texas bankruptcy judge on Tuesday gave Camp Mystic permission to pay employee wages but declined to approve a $2,000 stipend for the president of one of the camp's affiliates, about a week after the summer camp operator entered Chapter 11 facing wrongful death claims from the families of campers who died in last year's Central Texas floods....
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