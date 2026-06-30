Justices Skip Pork Case Over Alito, Kavanaugh Objections

By Julie Manganis ( June 30, 2026, 5:30 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Tuesday it will not review a challenge to a Massachusetts law restricting the sale of pork produced in tightly confined spaces, though Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Samuel Alito were in favor of hearing the case....
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