UNC Escapes Bias Suit From Native American Ex-Professor

By Grace Elletson ( June 30, 2026, 7:56 PM EDT) -- A federal judge tossed Tuesday a Native American professor's suit claiming the University of North Carolina declined to renew his contract because he was a vocal critic of the institution, ruling he failed to rebut UNC's argument that he lost his job for changing course material without permission....
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