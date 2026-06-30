AIDS Group Says Cigna-Owned Express Scripts Hurts Patients
By Nadia Dreid ( June 30, 2026, 8:54 PM EDT) -- AIDS Healthcare Foundation says its nonprofit wellness centers are going to be run out of business if Cigna-owned pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts isn't stopped from using its muscle in the market to steer pharmacy patients toward specialty pharmacies it's affiliated with....
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