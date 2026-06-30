2nd Circ. Backs NY Gas Appliance Ban In Split With 9th Circ.

By Lauren Berg ( June 30, 2026, 10:50 PM EDT) -- New York City and the Empire State can enforce their laws effectively banning fossil-fuel appliances in new buildings, the Second Circuit ruled Tuesday, splitting from the Ninth Circuit in rejecting trade groups and unions' arguments that the statutes run afoul of federal law....
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