Calif. Tribe Seeks To Block July 8 Wild Horse Roundup

By Crystal Owens ( July 1, 2026, 2:07 PM EDT) -- A California tribe is looking to block the U.S. Department of the Interior from removing more than 600 wild horses via helicopter from a protected habitat starting July 8, arguing that the federal government has been on notice for nearly four decades that aboriginal interests are implicated by the territory's management activities....
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