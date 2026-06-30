Last 'Big 6' Advertiser Settles FTC Group Boycott Claims
By Bryan Koenig ( June 30, 2026, 7:24 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission announced a settlement Tuesday resolving claims that Havas Media Group USA LLC colluded with other advertising agencies to demonetize "disfavored political viewpoints" using brand safety standards, making Havas the last of the industry's "Big Six" to cut deals in the sweeping campaign against alleged censorship of conservatives....
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