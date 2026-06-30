JPMorgan Fights $4M Arbitration Loss Over Super Bowl Firing

By Lauren Berg ( June 30, 2026, 9:47 PM EDT) -- A JPMorgan Chase & Co. subsidiary asked a California federal judge Monday to vacate a Financial Industry Regulatory Authority arbitration panel's decision awarding a wealth manager $4.25 million after he was fired for expensing a $640 platter of food for a Super Bowl party, saying the award "manifestly disregarded the law."...
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