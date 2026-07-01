California Court Trims State Charges In Pelosi Hammer Attack

By Parker Quinlan ( July 1, 2026, 8:47 PM EDT) -- A split California appeals court has ruled that the man who attacked Paul Pelosi, the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, correctly obtained dismissal of several charges from his state court indictment....
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