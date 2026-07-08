A New Defense For Medicaid Fraud Cases In Texas

By Bill Mateja, David Fischer and Jason Hoggan ( July 8, 2026, 6:07 PM EDT) -- A recent Texas Supreme Court decision, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings v. State of Texas and NPT Associates, found that the Texas state version of the federal False Claims Act required proof that an omission was material....
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