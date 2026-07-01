Quinnipiac Can Demote Rugby Team As Title IX Suit Proceeds

By Aaron Keller ( July 1, 2026, 8:12 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut federal judge has denied an emergency request by female athletes to block Quinnipiac University from downgrading their varsity rugby team to club sport status while a Title IX lawsuit plays out, saying a limited record showed the university did not retaliate and offered legitimate reasons for the decision....
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