6th Circ. Affirms Mich. Airport PFAS Suit Belongs In State Court

By Jonathan Capriel ( July 1, 2026, 6:14 PM EDT) -- The international airport in Grand Rapids, Michigan, has failed at its second attempt to push into federal court Michigan's lawsuit over forever plastic pollution, allegedly caused by firefighting foam the airport used, after the Sixth Circuit ruled that the airport already tried identical arguments in the previous appeal....
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