DOJ's $450M PFAS Deal Win For Chemours

By Emily Field ( June 30, 2026, 9:19 PM EDT) -- The $450 million settlement between the federal government and Chemours Co. over its "forever chemicals" is a major win for the manufacturer, but the relatively small payout means that two of the three impacted states are now being watched for any objections, especially the one that was caught by surprise by last week's announcement....
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