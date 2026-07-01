DHS Proposes 'Major Revisions' To EB-5 Investor Program

By Rae Ann Varona ( July 1, 2026, 8:35 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security's bid to overhaul the EB-5 investment visa program targets fraud and national security threats, expands DHS authority and adds protections for good-faith investors, among other "major revisions," according to a soon-to-be-published proposed rule....
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