Goldstein Calls Gov't's Attack On Text Messages 'Hypocrisy'
By Jared Foretek ( July 1, 2026, 7:20 PM EDT) -- Lawyers for convicted SCOTUSblog founder Thomas Goldstein have rejected prosecutors' claims that the famed U.S. Supreme Court lawyer may have deleted messages between himself and his poker backers, calling the government "hypocritical" after it had previously argued that Goldstein could authenticate the messages if he took the stand at trial....
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