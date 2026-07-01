Sign Co. Says WSFS Sanctions Bid Violates Mediation Deal
By George Woolston ( July 1, 2026, 6:10 PM EDT) -- A sign company asked a New Jersey federal court to sanction Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB over claims that it violated mediation confidentiality in the bank's suit alleging breach of contract and professional negligence after part of the signage on its Philadelphia building broke off and fell 40 stories to the ground....
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