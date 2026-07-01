Calif. Court Rejects Challenge To FAIR Plan Fee Pass-Through
By Eli Flesch ( July 1, 2026, 5:13 PM EDT) -- California's top insurance regulator has the authority to allow the private insurance companies that make up the state's FAIR Plan to recoup from policyholders payments the companies make to support the last-resort insurer when its claim-paying ability is tested....
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