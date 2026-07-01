7th Circ. Questions Contempt On Hytera Radio Redesign
By Lauraann Wood ( July 1, 2026, 10:45 PM EDT) -- A Seventh Circuit panel seemed unsure Wednesday that a district court correctly found Motorola Solutions Inc. entitled to a cut of Hytera Communications Corp. Ltd.'s sales of redesigned mobile radios under a 2022 royalty order entered after a jury found Hytera liable for trade secret theft....
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