'I Would've Been Fired': FDIC Expert Pans SVB's Risk-Taking

By Dorothy Atkins ( July 1, 2026, 10:55 PM EDT) -- The FDIC's banking expert testified in a California federal bench trial Wednesday that Silicon Valley Bank violated prudent banking standards by mismanaging assets before it collapsed, saying officers knew SVB was taking excessive risks but did not stop, adding that "I would've been fired" if he had managed his bank's assets the same way....
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