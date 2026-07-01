7th Circ. Backs Fraud Conviction Over WhatsApp Evidence
By Celeste Bott ( July 1, 2026, 5:52 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Tuesday affirmed the wire fraud and money laundering conviction of a man who challenged the admission of incriminating WhatsApp messages between him and an uncharged co-conspirator into evidence, saying the government's use of his own pretrial discovery disclosures to authenticate the messages didn't violate his constitutional right to testify....
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