Self-Storage Co. Shareholder Sues Over Public Storage Deal

By Isaac Monterose ( July 2, 2026, 4:39 PM EDT) -- A shareholder of self-storage real estate investment trust National Storage Affiliates Trust sued the company and another self-storage REIT, Public Storage, over their proposed $10.5 billion all-stock merger, alleging in Colorado state court that NSA hid "critical facts" about the deal so that its shareholders would approve it....
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