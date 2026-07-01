Conn. Justices Allow Death Damages Input After $8.5M Verdict
By Brian Steele ( July 1, 2026, 7:45 PM EDT) -- The Connecticut Supreme Court will allow the Connecticut Defense Lawyers Association and the American Medical Association to weigh in on whether legally distinct damages are available for losing the ability to enjoy life's activities and for death itself as the justices consider an $8.5 million verdict against a knee surgeon's medical practice....
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