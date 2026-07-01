Doc Asks To Seek Defamation Punitive Damages Against CNN

By Carolina Bolado ( July 1, 2026, 7:06 PM EDT) -- A doctor has asked the Florida Supreme Court to lift a stay on his petition to seek punitive damages against CNN over a 2015 story about pediatric surgery mortality rates, citing the high court's recent decision that lowered the evidentiary bar to add punitive damages claims....
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