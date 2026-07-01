3rd Circ. Says Hidden Bank Accounts Count As Tax Evasion

By Kat Lucero ( July 1, 2026, 5:11 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit found a Pennsylvania insurance business owner guilty of two counts of tax evasion, affirming Wednesday a lower court jury's conclusion that he willfully concealed a bank account on 2016 tax forms while the IRS was pursuing collection action against him....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.