Amgen Wins Order Blocking Colorado's Enbrel Price Cap

By Lauren Berg ( July 1, 2026, 7:52 PM EDT) -- Colorado is preliminarily blocked from enforcing its price cap on Amgen's rheumatoid arthritis drug Enbrel, a federal judge ruled Wednesday, saying the biotech company is likely to succeed on its claim that federal patent law preempts the state's effort to limit the price of patented medications....
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