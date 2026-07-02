Amgen, Sanofi Team Up To Urge En Banc Antibody IP Review
By Dani Kass ( July 2, 2026, 8:56 PM EDT) -- Rival pharmaceutical companies that squared off at the U.S. Supreme Court over antibody patents have jointly asked the full Federal Circuit to review an unrelated panel decision reviving migraine drug antibody patents....
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